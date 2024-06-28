1,035 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,035 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SAP by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SAP by 703.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in SAP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.71. 843,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average is $179.87. The firm has a market cap of $237.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $204.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

