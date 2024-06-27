Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,124,392.72 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,124,392.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,682,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,904,218.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ice Mountain Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 687 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $21,468.75.

On Friday, May 24th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 46,380 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,160.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36.

On Monday, April 22nd, Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $7,996,607.28.

On Friday, April 19th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 43,690 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $1,395,021.70.

On Monday, April 15th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 103,768 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $3,316,425.28.

On Thursday, April 11th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $39,380.60.

On Monday, April 8th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,597,983.96.

On Friday, April 5th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $1,614,534.96.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after buying an additional 2,206,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,532,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after buying an additional 1,171,985 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,684,000 after buying an additional 518,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 491,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

