Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS ZIJMY traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. Zijin Mining Group has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $50.25.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.4486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. Zijin Mining Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.