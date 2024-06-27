Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 2,237,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,853,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

ZETA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zeta Global Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.