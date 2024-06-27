Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 2,237,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,853,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
ZETA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZETA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zeta Global Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.23.
Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.