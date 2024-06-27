Zentry (ZENT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.88 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Zentry has a market cap of $130.65 million and $18.88 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zentry has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zentry

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,488,618,766 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02308195 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $18,823,042.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

