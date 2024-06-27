Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Up 5.5%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.72. 5,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 38,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Yunji Stock Up 5.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.55.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

