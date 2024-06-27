Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069,050 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up 7.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $35,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth about $2,188,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Yum China by 20.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 138.3% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 50,957 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 2,528,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,459. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

