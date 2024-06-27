YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $403.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 403 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 417 ($5.29), with a volume of 1500080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.26).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 840.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £483.18 million, a PE ratio of 2,075.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,496 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.29), for a total transaction of £40,014.40 ($50,760.37). 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

