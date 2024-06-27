Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in June

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

YARIY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.57%.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

