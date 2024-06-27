Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 986 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $12,374.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,826.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $17,042.20.

Xometry Trading Up 1.5 %

XMTR opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

