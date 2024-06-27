X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 24,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 18,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.21% of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

