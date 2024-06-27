Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Worldline Price Performance
OTCMKTS WRDLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.44. 36,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Worldline has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $20.08.
Worldline Company Profile
