Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Worldline Price Performance

OTCMKTS WRDLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.44. 36,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Worldline has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $20.08.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

