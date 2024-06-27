Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.
Wizz Air Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70.
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
Further Reading
