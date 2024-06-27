WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.64 and last traded at $83.91. Approximately 31,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 53,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.19.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5,415.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 362,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,452,000 after purchasing an additional 356,357 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 899.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 123,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 88,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $5,847,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

