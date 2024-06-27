WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading Down 1%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.25. 761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.
WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Company Profile
WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.
