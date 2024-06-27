WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.78

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.78 and last traded at $111.75, with a volume of 90742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.02.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Natixis grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 62.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

