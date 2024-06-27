WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Shares Down 1.5%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.
WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16.
WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.
