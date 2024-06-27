Windsor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,856 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,308,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,969,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.06. 445,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,948. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

