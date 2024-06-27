Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,178 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $340,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $38.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

