Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.00

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.67), with a volume of 43249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.25 ($0.64).

Windar Photonics Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54. The stock has a market cap of £40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4,935.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Hodges purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($117,214.26). 40.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

