Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Willis Towers Watson Public has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Willis Towers Watson Public has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $18.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.2 %
WTW opened at $263.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.
View Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Willis Towers Watson Public
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.