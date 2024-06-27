Williams Companies (WMB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/20/2024 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/18/2024 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2024 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

5/10/2024 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. 4,932,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,423. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,417,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,223,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

