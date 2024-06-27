Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Sells $13,468.80 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $13,468.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $195,274.80.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 699 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $20,983.98.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,941 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $248,632.71.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $341,110.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $411,265.20.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $355,657.20.

Shares of WLDN opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $385.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Willdan Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

