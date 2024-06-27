Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,641,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,464,463. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

