WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.45. 1,251,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.