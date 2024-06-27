WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,134 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,976 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.