WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 164.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.47. 106,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,359. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.