WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 418.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,165,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,472. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $260.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

