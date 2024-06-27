WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,134 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6,698.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 485,082 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,966,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10,319.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 448,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 444,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.11. 849,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,164. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.