WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.25. 44,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,455. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $77.55 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

