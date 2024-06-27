WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.18. 104,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $100.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

