WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,420,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 70,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,202. The company has a market capitalization of $160.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

