WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 710,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,340. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

