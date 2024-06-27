WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 645 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 162.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.19. 148,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,912. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

