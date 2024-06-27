Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 7.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $64,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 254,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,079. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.