Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.26. The stock had a trading volume of 632,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $339.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

