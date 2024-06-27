Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,621,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after purchasing an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after buying an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,903,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.58. The company had a trading volume of 168,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,285. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

