Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 273,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 501,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,129,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 820,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,179. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

