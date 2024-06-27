Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,140 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 362.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

