Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,520 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,620. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

