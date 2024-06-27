Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 15,595 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,595 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 1.79% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QWLD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $121.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.72.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.