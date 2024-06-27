Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.71. 331,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,449. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

