Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 30,589 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.73. The company had a trading volume of 234,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,934. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $200.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

