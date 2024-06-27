Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $276,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PSLV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 459,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,650. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

