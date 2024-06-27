Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 31.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth about $979,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONE stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $247.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,668. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.56 and its 200 day moving average is $230.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $185.74 and a one year high of $248.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.814 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

