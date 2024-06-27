Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,441 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.52. 74,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,211. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

