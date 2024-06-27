Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 139.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.4 %

PSX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.29. 195,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.