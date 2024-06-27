Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 4,216 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,938 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 844,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849,068. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

