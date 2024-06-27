Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 11,181 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 121.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after purchasing an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after buying an additional 561,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,940,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.85. 211,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,292. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.