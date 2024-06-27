Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

